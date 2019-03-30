Norges Bank Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,347,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $549,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1,322.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 100,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.31. 4,078,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,901. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $2,940,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,676.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

