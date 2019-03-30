Nordex (NDX1) Given a €10.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.96 ($12.74).

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €14.58 ($16.95) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of €6.86 ($7.98) and a 1-year high of €13.63 ($15.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -17.80.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

