Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $100,745.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $75,715.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,996.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,016,383 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

