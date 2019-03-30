Nielsen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 40,163 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 923% compared to the typical volume of 3,926 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 175.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nielsen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NLSN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/nielsen-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-nlsn.html.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.