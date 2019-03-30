Nichols (NICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,740.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.74) and last traded at GBX 1,625 ($21.23), with a volume of 8726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,712.50 ($22.38).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Friday, December 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $599.62 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48.
In other Nichols news, insider Tim Croston sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £14,337.50 ($18,734.48).
About Nichols (LON:NICL)
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.
