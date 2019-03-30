New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,000 Shares of FGL Holdings (FG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of FGL worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FGL by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 485,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $2,593,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FGL by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 703,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FGL by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 388,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,700. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FG opened at $7.87 on Friday. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.01.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. FGL’s payout ratio is 3.36%.

FG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

