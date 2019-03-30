New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 3,262.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $954,000.

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $34.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

