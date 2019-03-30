New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,200 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.90. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $95,878.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,388,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $85,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,554.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $283,261 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

