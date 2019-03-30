New Fortress Energy (NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,543,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the previous session’s volume of 320,227 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Specifically, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 64,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $883,097.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,736,139 shares of company stock valued at $47,422,362.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Fortress Energy (NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/new-fortress-energy-nfe-sees-large-volume-increase-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.