New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 110000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Get New Dimension Resources alerts:

New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/new-dimension-resources-ndr-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for New Dimension Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dimension Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.