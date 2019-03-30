Nevro Corp (NVRO) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of Nevro worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,765,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Nevro by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,763,000 after purchasing an additional 562,933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,654.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,490,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,967,000 after buying an additional 1,405,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Nevro had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

