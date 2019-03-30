Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Friday. Barclays currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.39.

NBIX opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.45, a P/E/G ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $156,155.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,280 shares of company stock worth $1,163,054. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 106.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,777,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,363,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

