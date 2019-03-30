NetApp (NTAP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NetApp has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 8,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

