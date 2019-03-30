Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 103.38% and a negative return on equity of 47,436.69%. Research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 165,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 193,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,747.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 479,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

