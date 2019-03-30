Negative News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Share Price

News articles about Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet earned a news impact score of -2.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 435,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,473. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $461.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

