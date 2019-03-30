Neblio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264,227.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Neblio has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $264,227.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00037669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. In the last week, Neblio has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00068172 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00065670 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00147778 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00055610 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,971,833 coins and its circulating supply is 14,233,651 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

