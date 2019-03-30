NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $168,353.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

