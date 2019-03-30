National Pension Service Increases Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of XPO Logistics worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 549,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,792,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,524,000.

NYSE:XPO opened at $53.74 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.49.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

