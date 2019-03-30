National Pension Service Has $74.80 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

National Pension Service increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $74,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total value of $1,218,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/national-pension-service-has-74-80-million-stake-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.