National Pension Service Buys 33,183 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NWL opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

