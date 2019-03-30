National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$0.80” Price Target for Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM)

National Bank Financial set a C$0.80 price target on Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE BGM opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.83. Barkerville Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.

About Barkerville Gold Mines

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

