National Bank Financial Boosts First Majestic Silver (FR) Price Target to C$9.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FR. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$10.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.25.

TSE:FR opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.17, for a total transaction of C$286,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,921.50. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,359,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,684,475.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

