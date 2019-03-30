National American University Holdngs (NAUH) and Puxin (NEW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puxin and National American University Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $324.07 million 1.76 -$121.21 million N/A N/A National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

National American University Holdngs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -38.08% -191.04% -29.35% National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Puxin and National American University Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00 National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Puxin currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.18%. Given Puxin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Puxin is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

