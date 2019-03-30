Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) & Grow Condos (GRWC) Head to Head Survey

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and Grow Condos (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Napco Security Technologies and Grow Condos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grow Condos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $19.66, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Grow Condos.

Volatility and Risk

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Condos has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Grow Condos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Grow Condos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $91.75 million 4.18 $7.64 million $0.41 50.59 Grow Condos $330,000.00 29.46 -$2.48 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Condos.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Grow Condos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 10.14% 15.74% 13.24% Grow Condos -227.71% -420.46% -41.47%

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Grow Condos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Grow Condos Company Profile

Grow Condos, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Further, the company operates Lake Selmac resort that offers fishing, swimming, boating, RV parking, tent camping, and cabin accommodation facilities. Grow Condos, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.

