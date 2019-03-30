Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Nanometrics worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,270 shares of company stock worth $1,408,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

