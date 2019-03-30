Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 32,020 Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSS opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

BRSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

