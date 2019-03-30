Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Position in New York Times Co (NYT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research upgraded New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,432.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,642 shares of company stock worth $5,313,056 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

