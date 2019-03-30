Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Position in Kforce Inc. (KFRC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.10% of Kforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Kforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 9,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $279,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,926. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $35.12 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $902.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

