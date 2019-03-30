Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,140,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $261,000,579.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,304,427 shares of company stock worth $269,243,779. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

