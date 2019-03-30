Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in RLI Corp (RLI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in RLI by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,060,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,246,000 after purchasing an additional 198,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,597,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,597,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in RLI by 62.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $704,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $261,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,408. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.93. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $220.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. RLI had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

