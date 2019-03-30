MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $83.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.89.

MSM stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $831.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,051,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $436,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 823,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,309,000 after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 709.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 206,669 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 533,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 337.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.