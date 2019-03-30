Movado Group (MOV) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.96 million.Movado Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

