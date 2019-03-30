Movado Group (MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Movado Group stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Movado Group by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 220.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Movado Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

