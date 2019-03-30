Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 163.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 472,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.1% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,679,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $140.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

