Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

