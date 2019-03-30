MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

NYSE:IIF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/morgan-stanley-india-investment-fund-inc-iif-holdings-lifted-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.