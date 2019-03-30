Monster Beverage (MNST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s solid fourth-quarter 2018 results and strategic initiatives bode well for future growth. Notably, the fourth quarter marked third straight positive earnings surprise with second consecutive sales beat. Also, both the top and bottom line improved year over year. Further, the company’s energy drinks segment continued to witness solid momentum, backed by brand strength and product launches. Moreover, the company is seeing robust growth in international markets and remains on track to launch products in 2019. Globally, Monster Beverage is optimistic about its alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers, which has expanded its distribution network. However, higher input and freight costs along with adverse product mix have been denting gross margins for a while now. Unfavorable foreign currency translation remains a major headwind.”

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,563 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,002,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,759,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

