MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $56,540.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.94 million and $56,540.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 154,698,266 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

