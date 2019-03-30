Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,785,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $247.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

