MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,025,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,779,000 after purchasing an additional 756,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,725,000 after purchasing an additional 628,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 555,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $192,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $208,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,585 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,339. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.83 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -269.18 and a beta of 1.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

