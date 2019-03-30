MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.19% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $58.50 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1778 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/mml-investors-services-llc-decreases-position-in-first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-europe-etf-rfeu.html.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.