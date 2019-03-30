MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0078

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $429,674.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00404679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01587176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00239155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003377 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 3,904,141,664 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

