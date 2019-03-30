Millennium Management LLC Sells 119,582 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $35,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,089,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $297,958.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $4,486,804. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

