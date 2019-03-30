Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $37,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,727.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,230,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,765,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,539 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,197,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 466,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $23,743,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/millennium-management-llc-increases-holdings-in-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.