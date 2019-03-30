Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,338 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 359.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

