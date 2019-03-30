Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,960 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $39,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,482,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.32 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 33.95%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $198,972.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STL. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

