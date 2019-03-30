Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,051,511 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 858.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Versum Materials worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Versum Materials by 2,706.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 20.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 966,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,764,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,800,000 after purchasing an additional 710,352 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 461,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of VSM opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.12. Versum Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.69 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

