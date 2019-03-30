Michael L. Berger Buys 3,850 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider Michael L. Berger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,151 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 643,279 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,031,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 555,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,092,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

