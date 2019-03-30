Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Stake in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,818 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $8,311,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,381,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

