Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.13 Million Position in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 362.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,921,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,503,000 after buying an additional 125,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,921,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,503,000 after buying an additional 125,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,796,000 after buying an additional 118,460 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $92,712,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,707,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.74. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,757,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,685 shares of company stock worth $17,329,566. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

